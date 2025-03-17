Younger Brother Found Out That He And His Sister Have Different Biological Fathers, But She Doesn’t Know And He Isn’t Sure If He Should Tell Her

It is an unfortunate reality that not all siblings get along, but hopefully, they will at least want what is best for each other.

What would you do if you discovered that your sister actually had a different biological father than you, and she didn’t know?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, and he isn’t sure if he should tell her or not.

Check it out.

AITA I found out my sister isn’t our dad’s bio kid and I’m not telling her? My sister (17f) and I (16m) don’t have the best relationship. We’ve been described as every parent’s worst nightmare when they give their kid a sibling because we don’t like each other and we never have good moments together.

Sometimes, siblings just don’t get along.

We don’t fight like we used to but that’s because we’re old enough to avoid hanging out in the same place and it reduced our fights by a lot. She knows I don’t like her and I know she doesn’t like me. We always knew that our parents were dating but not living together when mom got pregnant with my sister and that’s why they got married and stuff. But a few weeks ago my aunt told me my dad isn’t my sister’s bio dad.

What a terrible and unjust decision.

She said they did a DNA test after my sister was born because there was another guy but they decided dad would be her only dad anyway and to keep it from everyone except for those who knew at the time. She wasn’t supposed to tell me or anything but she kept a photograph of the results in case my sister ever started asking questions. But she realized she wouldn’t be someone my sister would go to since my sister doesn’t really get along with her.

It is weird that the aunt told him of all people.

I got annoyed at my aunt for telling me all this and I ended up going to my parents about it. Maybe not the best choice but it’s whatever. They said they didn’t want my sister to know and dad did all the important stuff which is all that matters. None of this really matters to me. Whether we’re full or half she’s not someone I like so it won’t change anything. But I was reading stuff online and people have really strong opinions on telling others the truth. Most of what I read said the truth needs to come out and to not be complicit in keeping DNA secrets. I went down that rabbit hole and now I’m wondering if I’m TA for doing and saying nothing more about it and keeping my sister in the dark. Even if I told her I don’t think she’d believe me because it’s me.

Sometimes, you do the right thing because it is the right thing.

But either way our relationship will never be good so why sign myself up for her anger or whatever she’d feel? I think some stuff I read has just got me questioning my decision to keep quiet and I wanted to ask if I’m TA or not.

This is a difficult situation, especially for someone so young, but I think people should know who their biological parents are.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about it.

Medical history can be very important.

Yes, the biological father is another victim in this.

This commenter says she has a right to know.

This person says he should not tell her, but the parents should.

The aunt really is the villain.

This young lady has a right to know who her father is.

But it shouldn’t have been a secret for this long.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.