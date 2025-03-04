Unfinished House Results In Daughter Having To Alert Her Parents Whenever She Needs To Use The Bathroom, So When She Wakes Them Up In The Middle Of The Night, They Finally Realize There’s A Problem

Sometimes, unfinished business is best done in a finished bathroom.

Read how one Redditor‘s current living situation affects her most personal activity.

Thanks to nature calling in the middle of the night, her mother might finally realize there’s a big problem.

Let’s read all the details.

“It will be fine, you can just come over here to poop” So, my parents bought the river/stilt house next to their house for me to move into to help me out in a number of ways. That’s super awesome, and I’m forever grateful, however, my mother doesn’t like to always think things through. [And she] rushes them — and god forbid, you disagree with her. So, it happened that, apparently, I just HAD to get moved to the river house before this recent blizzard hit or the world would fall apart or something.

But there’s one major problem…

Ok, fine. But the problem is that the previous owner died halfway through renovating the place, and it doesn’t have functional water & sewer. But, my mother, in her infinite wisdom, decides that doesn’t matter and that I can just walk next door to my parents place every time I need to use the bathroom until my dad finishes getting the water/sewer done. She said he would finish it the day or the next after I officially got moved. And then she said the quote that is the title.

She didn’t think this was a reasonable request.

Well, I know my dad, and that was never gonna happen. And while I’m no stranger to having to **** in a bucket or in a hole in the ground when camping — needing to poop and having to do it in a trash bag in a bucket and then having to deal with that is something that I just do not want to have to do.

It’s been longer than four days, so this daughter chose a particular diet.

I’ve been here four days now, and while I tried to not eat/barely eat over the weekend (I got moved Saturday before the storm hit) in hopes my dad would be able to finish the water/sewer (all the outside stuff is done, just needs the inside the house stuff done) on Sunday or Monday — that didn’t happen. So, I finally had to eat some actual food and not just candy to keep my blood sugar up, come Monday and Tuesday [because] I was starting to get super woozy & dizzy.

And yet, bodies can be surprising…

Well, it’s 01:00 in the middle of the night now, and I woke up with NATURE FRICKEN CALLING. So I, as quickly as I could without having an accident, threw my outside gear on (it’s currently almost 0 Fahrenheit at my house outside) to run over to my parents house next door, only to discover that their door wouldn’t open. The handle would turn, but the door wasn’t budging (it was stuck [because] it was frozen), so I proceeded to use my old “cop knock” from my EMS days to get one of them to open up [because] I’m about to poop my pants right there on their porch at this point. My mom comes and opens the door a second later (thank jeebus) and tries to lecture me on that I didn’t need to scare her and dad awake @ 1 a.m.

And the dramatics ensued…

Meanwhile, I’m running to their bathroom while pulling my pants down and just loudly yelling “I GOTTA ******* ****, AND I AIN’T USING A TRASH BAG!” After taking care of business, I went to go back to my new house, and my mom mentions that maybe she shouldn’t have had me move before the water/sewer was hooked up….

But this daughter has decided on a new mentality.

I will continue to not give a care about waking her up at night if I need to take care of business. She said I could come over any time I needed to do so to use their bathroom, and it’s not like I can schedule when my body needs to do it’s thing to only happen during normal waking hours. Oh well. Maybe now she might actually start to listen when people try to point out why she shouldn’t rush certain things (it probably won’t happen, but a girl can dream).

What does Reddit think about this home setup? Let’s read the comments below and find out.

People were curious why the move was so urgent.

They also guessed the chore list had been reorganized.

Others wondered why the daughter never got a key.

And finally, some argued this was “uninhabitable.”

What a crappy situation — literally.

