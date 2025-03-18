‘Walking two miles per hour.’ – Walmart Shopper Got Fed Up Waiting To Receive Her Pick-Up Order, So They Looked At The Worker’s Progress

Does shopping really have to be this complicated?

Remember the good old days when you went in to a store, put things in a cart, and then bought them?

It seemed so easy!

But now there are personal shoppers, deliveries, etc. that have mucked up the whole process.

A woman named Gigi posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the frustrating shopping experience she had at a Walmart store.

Gigi said in her text overlay, “Trying to find my personal shopper after waiting in my car for 45 minutes for my groceries.”

She told viewers, “It’s not looking too good yet. I don’t see one person shopping for anything. Nobody.”

Gigi added, “I’m about to just do my own shopping.”

Gigi saw one personal shopper filling a bunch of carts for different customers and she said he was working too slow for her liking.

She said, “Walking two miles per hour.”

Gigi wasn’t happy when she saw that nothing had been added to the bin with her name on it.

She said, “Right there. Nothing in it.”

Check out the video.

Sometimes, you just gotta DIY (do it yourself).

