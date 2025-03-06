Walmart Customer Ordered Some Boxes, But Ended Up Getting Literally More Than She Bargained For
It really is important that we, especially large corporations, cut down on waste and excessive fossil-fuel based shipping.
Or you can do what Walmart did, and run in the opposite direction, as TikTok user @hayesandjames found out:
“Guys, I ordered 10 of these packing boxes from Walmart,” she says, holding a folded cardboard box.
Ideally you could pick up some used ones from somewhere, but yanno, we get it, sometimes you’re in a hurry.
“And you would think they would come flat, all folded in a box.”
Indeed we would.
“Look how they came.”
She pans the camera over to reveal a mountain of fully expanded boxes.
“There is one of these boxes,” she says, referring to the folded one, “in each of these bigger boxes.”
Let’s jump into the comments:
Was it a blessing in disguise?
You do the math:
It sure is cool to live in such an age of efficiency!
I think it’s time to pack it all in.
