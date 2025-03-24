Walmart Shopper Showed The Security Measures For Very Cheap Products
by Matthew Gilligan
We’re running out of things to lock up, people…
A shopper named Kassidy showed TikTok viewers why she was quite shocked when she went shopping at a Walmart store.
Kassidy showed viewers a bottle of Dove body wash locked up in a strange security contraption.
The text overlay reads, “Walmart On Lock.”
Kassidy said, “Walmart is not playing with y’all.”
She told viewers she had to ask a Walmart worker for the body wash and then it was placed in the anti-theft contraption before she took it to the front of the store to check out.
Check out the video.
@kass_idy_
The ghetto…. #walmart
Here’s what viewers had to say.
This viewer chimed in.
Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.
And this individual is also going through it…
Walmart is a weird place these days…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.