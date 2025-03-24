March 24, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Walmart Shopper Showed The Security Measures For Very Cheap Products

by Matthew Gilligan

We’re running out of things to lock up, people…

A shopper named Kassidy showed TikTok viewers why she was quite shocked when she went shopping at a Walmart store.

Kassidy showed viewers a bottle of Dove body wash locked up in a strange security contraption.

The text overlay reads, “Walmart On Lock.”

Kassidy said, “Walmart is not playing with y’all.”

She told viewers she had to ask a Walmart worker for the body wash and then it was placed in the anti-theft contraption before she took it to the front of the store to check out.

Check out the video.

@kass_idy_

The ghetto…. #walmart

♬ original sound – kass_idy_🌺🇯🇲

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This viewer chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual is also going through it…

Walmart is a weird place these days…

