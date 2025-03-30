March 30, 2025 at 6:49 am

Walmart Shopper Thought She Had Found A Rare Deal On Eggs, But Then She Looked A Little Bit Closer

by Ben Auxier

Eggs have gotten significantly more expensive in the last several years.

It’s such a big deal that in America, we even cite it as a reason for how we vote.

Too bad the reprieve was a mirage in this video from TikTok user @gabby.geeee:

“I swear to god, they had me when I turned the corner,” she says, pointing the camera at pallets of eggs in a Walmart.

“I was like 1.98?!”

“These fake eggs.”

As you might have guessed, it’s a holiday thing.

It’s not that complicated, really.

Then there’s this hot debate:

Time to celebrate!

Oh well… better luck next time!

