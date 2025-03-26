Her ‘Aunt’ Smashed Cake In Her Brother’s Face On His Birthday, So She Got Upset And Smashed Cake Into The Aunt’s Face And Walked Out. Now The Family Is Very Upset.

Not everyone enjoys birthday parties, but sometimes you have to endure them for the sake of friends and family.

What would you do if you were at a party for your brother, who didn’t want the party at all, and then your ‘aunt’ smashed cake on him trying to be funny even though it was obvious he didn’t like it?

That is what happened to the sister in this story, so she decided to show her aunt how it felt.

Let’s see how it all works out.

AITA for smashing cake on my dad’s first wife’s face? For context, my dad had 3 wives, 5 kids, my mom was the second had 2, even though my dad already had 2 sons her age, but oh well. I’m not really close with my family except 1 person who means everything to me. And that’s my mom’s other child, that is only 4 years younger than me.

My mom made a birthday party for my brother’s 21 birthday even though he said he didn’t want it because neither of us are fans of family gatherings but she did anyway and invited whoever she felt like it, and as we always do, we went to not make her look bad, with the condition of not singing happy birthday, just cut the cake. So, my mom and my dad’s first wife, let’s call her Marta are friends and we treat her like our aunt since we were kids because that’s just what they told us to do I guess.

Anyway, my brother was already in a bad mood that day but was kind of just trying to be nice and honestly super respectful, but Marta was just nitpicking at everything that day, first because we sat at the table at the restaurant and didn’t tell them (her and her husband) they could sit. Then because they didn’t get to pick the seats after being the last to sit, because we were talking too fast between us and she couldn’t listen to make stupid comments. We were both tired of hearing her and even my brother’s girlfriend was uncomfortable and I was just waiting for my boyfriend so we could leave because the party would go on without him anyway. These parties are more for my mom than ever were for us, she always invites people we don’t even know and gets mad if we invite people we want. So, time comes the cake is brought and Marta starts singing so the people we don’t know also sing and honestly he didn’t care that much.

Marta then, decides to get up grab a slice of cake and tries to smash it on my brother, who’s probably twice her size, my brother holds her hand and was really respectful asking “please stop trying”, tbh, I’d be fuming if it was me. I was fuming anyway but let him handle it, Marta’s husband decided to tickle my brother and she finally got cake on him, on his face, on his new clothes, on his fresh tattoo. He was mad, knowing my brother, I thought he was going to explode, but he just went to the bathroom to clean himself and his girlfriend went to talk to him. Tbh, I think he was just tired, he didn’t even wanted to be there in the first place, so when he comes back with his girlfriend she starts making jokes saying that she always gets her way and that they took their time in the bathroom, etc.

My boyfriend texted saying he was on his way, I got up, smashed cake all on her face with glasses on, really rubbing it in there and left with my brother and his girlfriend. Family is pretty upset. AITA?

I can see why Marta would be embarrassed, but it sounds like she started it.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about this story.

Hey, she is the one who started it.

