When Her Boyfriend Unexpectedly Joins The Army, This Pregnant Woman Puts Her Foot Down When It Comes To Taking Care Of A Newborn Baby On Her Own And Taking Care Of His Dog

Traveling for work can lead to all sorts of complications.

How will your partner and kids cope without you? How will you react to being away from home? And, who will look after your pets or water the plants?

This is especially the case if you’re traveling for a long time – so most people make solid arrangements ahead of their departure.

But the woman in this story is about to be left with her boyfriend’s aggressive dog thanks to his hasty departure.

They’ve got a baby on the way.

AITA If I Don’t Take Care of His Dog While He’s Gone? My boyfriend and I are expecting our first baby together any day now. He is 31, and I am 32. He started a new job a couple of months ago but very unexpectedly got let go. Feeling completely defeated, he made the very sudden decision to go over to the Army recruiter and rejoin the Army, and they want to ship him out in as little as two weeks time. He’ll have to cross train and, best case scenario, he’ll be home around the end of August.

I told him he needs to make temporary plans for his dog, because I absolutely do not want to deal with him while also caring for a newborn baby completely alone. I have no friends or family here and will have zero help or breaks. I’ve been telling him for the past 9-10 months that he needs to get a handle on his dog, but he has done literally nothing. He’s not fixed and is extremely hyper, untrained, has zero manners, is destructive, gets aggressive towards me, and his behavior has only gotten worse over the months.

He’s torn up parts of the couch, gets into trash all the time, jumps up on the counter and steals food or will steal it even right out of your hand (not gently at all). He has torn up his bed and made a huge mess of it and drags clothes into his crate that I can’t get out because he’ll immediately go running into his crate and growl at me. He’s a pretty big dog and jumps up on people nonstop and goes running full force into them, and he’ll push past you going through doors or on the stairs. He has started pooping and peeing in the house even directly in front of us even if he was just outside, behaves horribly on the leash – it goes on and on.

Our yard isn’t fenced in, so he has to be taken out on the leash that he doesn’t even behave on – or let out off leash, but his recall sucks for anyone that isn’t my boyfriend, so even taking him out to potty is a hassle. I’m absolutely at my wits end with his dog even with him here, so I can’t imagine how much worse his dog’s behavior will be with him gone. But my biggest concerns are his growling at me (he’s bitten even my boyfriend before), how rough he is, and how he’ll be around the baby as he’s never been around actual babies before. Pair that with how badly I get PPD, I feel like I’ll actually snap.

My boyfriend is trying hard to guilt me into keeping his dog here because “he’s already stressed, and I’m supposed to make it easier on him and take care of things on the home front.” And he’ll just excuse everything his dog does and says, “but he’s such a happy boy! He loves you! It’s not his fault he can’t learn stuff.” I know I’m supposed to take care of things at home while he’s gone, even when it’s hard but I really, really, REALLY don’t want to be responsible for his dog while he’s gone and I have a baby to take care of. My frustration is worse because I basically have no say in him rejoining and being gone. Do I make him find other arrangements for his dog, or do I need to suck it up and just deal with it? AITA?

This is an aggressive dog whose behavior is completely out of line – just as her boyfriend’s behavior is. He shouldn’t have rejoined without telling her, especially with a baby on the way.

It’s no wonder that she’s at her wit’s end.

It’s bad enough when this kind of dog is around adults, but with a newborn baby? It could be a disaster.

This person showed the extent of the boyfriend’s unreasonable and uncaring choices.

And this Redditor suggested that she should reconsider her romantic options.

While others thought that more decisive action was warranted.

She needs support, and he just isn’t providing it.

