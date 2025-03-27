Neighbor Started Building His Driveway On Their Property, So They Had A Friend Block The Path For The Construction Crew And Halted Progress Until He Paid For The Easement

When living in a neighborhood, you need to be aware of where your property lines are, especially when you are going to be building on to your house.

What would you do if new neighbors were building in your area, and they started building their driveway on your property?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, and they weren’t sure what to do about it until a friend had a great idea and offered to help.

Let’s see how it all works out.

Build a driveway across someone else’s property without permission? Pay the price. I was visiting my friend at his dad’s house in an area where the land is so steep all the driveways have to switchback up from the main road to the houses – a straight driveway is not an option because it would be steeper than the building code allows. A few doors down the road there lived a nice old couple who until recently had had a vacant lot next door to them, but the lot had sold and the new owner had started construction on a new house. Unfortunately the lot was so steep that the new owner built his driveway partly on the old couple’s land (it was carved out of the hillside with an excavator). This probably wouldn’t have been a big deal if the new owner had approached the old couple first and asked nicely, but did he? Would I be telling this story if he had?

I’m surprised the construction company would do this without a written easement.

In fact, the old couple had no idea what was happening until they came home one day to see a huge scar in the hillside snaking up from the road in from of their house, across the corner of their property, and winding upwards to where an excavator was working to prepare the land for their new neighbor’s house. They were pretty upset, but being nice, reasonable people, they figured it was an honest mistake, so they went over to talk to the machine operator. He didn’t know anything useful, but he was happy to give them the phone number of the new property owner. The old guy gave him a call and politely explained the situation, but his new neighbor, whom he’d never even met, was having none of it. He flat out denied that the driveway crossed the property line, and he was rude enough that the old guy was pretty upset.

They should be able to sue them.

At this point the old couple weren’t sure what to do. They double checked the property pins to make sure they were right, and of course they were, but after further conversations with the new owner it was clear he was an unreasonable guy who wasn’t going to come to the negotiating table willingly. The old couple didn’t want to take legal action because that would have been expensive and, frankly, the damage to their yard was already done. At the same time, they couldn’t just let someone walk all over them like that, especially if they were going to be living next door for the foreseeable future. So, the situation stewed for a while as construction continued on the new house, until one day when my friend’s dad saw the old couple in the neighborhood and they started chatting.

Their conversation changed everything.

Of course they told him the story about the new neighbor. Now, my friend’s dad really likes the old couple, who don’t have a mean bone in their bodies, so he was pretty upset about the situation, and when he went home he couldn’t get it out of his head. That evening, after a few beers, he had a brilliant idea. He called up the old couple, explained his plan, and asked for their permission to carry it out. They chuckled and gave him the go-ahead, so he hopped into the rusty old full-size pickup he kept as a second vehicle and drove it over to the old couple’s place, where he parked it across the encroaching driveway, making sure it was entirely on their property.

That would be frustrating.

The next morning the work crew arrived bright and early to find that they couldn’t drive to the house they were building because someone had parked an old F-150 across the driveway. They saw the note in the window with my friend’s dad’s phone number on it, so they called him to ask him to move. He explained that he had permission from the owners to park there and that, no, he would not move his truck so they could get to work. Furthermore, if anyone attempted to tow the truck they would be charged with trespassing and theft. There was no way the construction guys were going to haul all their tools up the hill by hand, and they didn’t want to get in the middle of a legal battle, so they just called the new owner to let him know they’d be taking the day off and that they’d continue to take days off until the property boundary dispute was resolved.

He was really out of luck.

The new owner called the old couple in a fury, but the old couple told them the same thing my friend’s dad told the construction workers – basically, the vehicle was parked on their own property, so there was nothing they could do. To make an already long story shorter, the new neighbor ranted a while, but eventually he wanted his house to be built, so the nice old couple ended up with a significant sum of money in exchange for an easement allowing the driveway to pass across the corner of their property, and my friend’s dad got several thank-you cases of beer and the satisfaction that comes from putting a jerk in his place.

This could have been avoided by just asking their permission from the beginning.

