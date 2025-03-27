Anxious Girl Accompanied Her Friends To A Party, And She Trusted That She’d Have Their Support. But When She Became Uncomfortable And They Dragged Her Into The Crowd Anyway, The Mirage Of Their Friendship Was Shattered For Good.

When you are struggling with your mental health, it can be difficult to know where to turn.

If you have people you feel safe with, that is a true blessing.

And the girl in this story thought she could trust her friends, but when they forced her into situations that made her uncomfortable, then turned it around on her later, it became immediately clear that their support was wavering at best.

Read on to find out how their friendship was thrown into question.

AITA for sending a text saying how I felt to my friends after they ditched me? I’m Brazilian, and here in Brazil we have a five-day party that is called Carnaval. We have all these different sound cars at various parts of the city, and they usually gather a enormous crowd each. Sometimes the crowd is nice and not that packed, but sometimes it is a lot of pushing, elbowing and no space to even breathe.

There was good reason why this girl found such situations distressing.

For context I am a really small girl with severe anxiety and bipolar disorder, and when we (me and three friends) were at one of the super packed places I started to feel very overwhelmed and started to hyperventilate. I asked my friends if we could go to a more open space and they said “Just wait a little longer, it’s okay” so I waited. And asked again, telling that I was not feeling well, gaining the same response. And again. And again. I couldn’t take it anymore, I was feeling like fainting, so I said I was going away. They tried to stop me. I asked if they would come with me, they said no, so I went away.

Let’s see what happened after she left.

Passing through the crowd, alone, in a place I didn’t know (a different part of town) that was packed the way it was, was a literal nightmare. I started getting crushed under people, getting elbowed and pushed everywhere. I started crying and I was almost passing out when I found another friend there. She noticed how I was and immediately went away from the crowd with me. She calmed me down until I was feeling better. We then regathered with everyone and, as I was feeling better, we decided to go to another party in another part of town. I didn’t say anything about how I was feeling at the time because they were all drunk (I was sober).

Read on to find out how they treated her at the party.

At this different party there was a spot where we could listen to the music without getting in the packed session. I asked my friends if we could stay in that area and they dismissed me very quickly and started to pull me to the middle of the crowd. I asked them not to, but they didn’t listen. I got freaked out again and left running. I went to a different street so I could get an uber home, and a weird guy started to follow me. I immediately ran toward a couple that were passing by and asked if they could walk with me until I found an uber. They helped me, I got in a uber and got home.

And she was staggered by how they treated her in the following days.

Meanwhile not a single one of my friends texted me to see if I was okay. Not one. After they got home (they texted the group chat) I sent them a long text saying that I was really hurt that nobody helped me, and I know that they wanted to party and have no obligations to help me whatsoever, but if they were the ones in this situation I would drop everything to help them. After that they started being really mean to me for “blaming them for me getting sick,” which was not the case at all. I did not want to start a fight, I just wanted to say what I was feeling, specially since we have been friends for over five years. Now they are not talking to me and I have been crying during the whole break. AITA?

It’s a really tough situation to be in when you have severe mental health struggles but still want to take part in life with your friends.

Sure, it shouldn’t be on her friends to put her before themselves, but all she was asking for was a little compassion and understanding.

Let’s see how the Reddit community reacted to this.

Many commenters blamed her for going to an event that she couldn’t handle.

While this person gave her a bit of a reality check.

However, this Redditor pointed out that she had tried to help herself before her friends turned it around on her.

She deserves more supportive friends.

