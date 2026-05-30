May 30, 2026 at 12:20 pm

Anxious Freshman Refuses to Perform A Cappella—So a Ruthless Sophomore Threatens to Humiliate Him in Front of the Whole Class

by Heide Lazaro

A slm microphone on the stage

Magnific/Reddit

Stage fright can affect even the most talented performers.

The following story involves a high school student who has a freshman groupmate who refused to perform in front of his classmates.

They are a part of an a capella group, and the freshman thinks he might be judged or bullied if his classmates see him singing on stage.

So when the freshman insisted he wouldn’t perform, he considered resorting to a drastic move.

Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA if I called out the freshman in our a capella ground to come join the group on stage in front of his entire class during PLC?

I am a sophomore in high school. I am very involved with choir and theater.

Our choir department runs an all-boys a cappella group.

We just got word that the school invited us to perform in front of the freshmen.

This will happen during one of the after-school PLC periods.

The freshmen stay after while everyone else has a slightly earlier dismissal.

Meet one of the freshmen guys in their a cappella group…

One of the freshman guys in our a cappella group is also in choir.

He is very melodramatic about performing in front of other schoolmates.

He is afraid that other people will see him.

He thinks they will make fun of him or bully him or call him gay for singing in choir and a cappella.

This student thinks the freshman was being a baby.

I think he is being a baby.

No one has ever bullied me or called me gay just because I like to sing.

No one has ever bullied me for being in choir.

We told him that we got asked to perform in front of the freshman PLC group.

He started getting very anxious. He kept telling us he did not want to perform with us.

He said, “Can’t you just do it without me?”.

He threatened him that he would humiliate him even more if he didn’t join them.

We technically could do it without him.

I do not understand why he is so afraid or why he is scared to go in front of his class and sing with us.

He told me that he is just going to sit in the audience and will not perform with us.

I told him that if he does not, then I am going to call him out in front of the entire audience.

And I would pressure him to come up and sing with us.

I said that it would be much more embarrassing than if he joined us on his own.

Now, he’s wondering if it would be wrong to do this.

He freaked out when I said that to him. WIBTA if I did that?

Should I just let him sit in the audience and not join us?

Is he being the AH by not joining and performing with the guys he is in a group with?

The first year of high school can be overwhelming for many students. Think new environment, peer influences, and the pressure to fit in.

Understandably, the freshman guy would feel embarrassed to be seen doing some “girly” talent, so calling him out and threatening him might not have been the best move.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of students forced to clean the lab for a visit who decided to make things as memorable as possible.
Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Here’s a quick and simple answer.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 2.56.19 PM Anxious Freshman Refuses to Perform A Cappella—So a Ruthless Sophomore Threatens to Humiliate Him in Front of the Whole Class

That’s a horrible thing to do, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 2.56.37 PM Anxious Freshman Refuses to Perform A Cappella—So a Ruthless Sophomore Threatens to Humiliate Him in Front of the Whole Class

This user calls him a bully.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 2.57.03 PM Anxious Freshman Refuses to Perform A Cappella—So a Ruthless Sophomore Threatens to Humiliate Him in Front of the Whole Class

Here’s another honest opinion from this person

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 2.57.36 PM Anxious Freshman Refuses to Perform A Cappella—So a Ruthless Sophomore Threatens to Humiliate Him in Front of the Whole Class

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

Screenshot 2026 05 22 at 2.58.13 PM Anxious Freshman Refuses to Perform A Cappella—So a Ruthless Sophomore Threatens to Humiliate Him in Front of the Whole Class

Threatening and instilling fear in the young ones won’t help eliminate stage fright.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

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