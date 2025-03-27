‘Who gonna tell them?’ – Couple Goes To IKEA To Buy Some Furniture, But Seem To Completely Misunderstand IKEA’s Whole Vibe

Going to IKEA isn’t an errand, it’s something you plan your entire day around.

Here in Chicago, the closest IKEA is in a neighboring town around an hour away, so you REALLY have to plan around it.

Once you’re there? If you see something you like, you gotta commit.

Which I guess is what the guy did in this video from TikTok user @stizze220:

“Who gonna tell them?” reads the caption.

“Lmfaooo home boy grabbed da display at ikea.”

And sure enough, instead of just nabbing the reference name to check out with, he just picked up the entire pre-built floor model.

Is he a dummy, or a genius?

And is this even allowed?

First time?

He’s gonna get arrested at checkout.

Happy furniture shopping, everybody!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁