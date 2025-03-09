March 9, 2025 at 6:48 am

Wingstop Customer Wasn’t Impressed With The Surprise She Received In Her Order. – ‘Sorry, had to get rid of it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

As the saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished…

A woman named Uranna posted a video on TikTok and explained why she wasn’t happy about the little somethin’ extra that she received in her delivery bag from a Wingstop location.

Uranna said that she received an extra container with her order with a message written on it: “Sorry, had to get rid of it. Enjoy!!”

But Uranna wasn’t impressed with her special gift.

When she opened the box, she realized that all she got was a bunch of extra celery.

The TikTokker said, “Wingstop, count your days. I hate celery.”

Here’s the video.

Idk what I did yo get played like this . Wingstop count your days . #fyp #wingstop #wingstopmukbang #creatorsearchinsights

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual weighed in.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Well, you can’t please everyone…

