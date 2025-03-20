Woman Asked Her Coworker To Cover Her Shift For Her, And The Coworker Agreed Until He Found Out Why She Wanted The Time Off

Getting time off work can be difficult these days.

AITA for refusing to cover for my coworker after finding out why she needed time off? At my job, we’re supposed to request time off. We have to do it least two weeks in advance. Unless it’s an emergency.

My coworker Sarah (30F) asked me last week if I could cover for her on Friday. She said it was really important. So I agreed. I assumed it was a family thing or something serious.

Well, today I found something out through another coworker. Sarah’s “emergency” is that she got tickets to a concert last minute and she didn’t want to lose her spot. I was annoyed.

I went back to her and told her I wasn’t covering for her anymore because she straight-up lied. She got really upset. She said she had to lie or else no one would cover for her. I told her that’s not my problem and she should just be honest next time.

Now she’s telling everyone I screwed her over. And some people at work are saying I overreacted because “it’s not that deep,” and I had already agreed. But I feel like she lied to me and that’s not fair. AITA?

