Woman Banished Her Husband From The Delivery Room Because Of The Insensitive Question He Asked Her, But Then He Came Back Demanding That She Apologize

AITA for asking my husband to leave the delivery room? I am 28 and my husband is 31. We have been married for two years and together for six. We met after I had just come out of an abusive relationship, and he helped me gain my trust back.

I had my daughter in January of this year. After I had given birth, my husband asked me if he could get a paternity test as he didn’t think she was his. I asked him why wouldn’t she be, and he replied you can’t trust people these days. So I told him to leave the room. After all I had just been through 24 hours of labour to bring our daughter into the world.

He came back in around thirty minutes later and asked me for an apology. I told him no because I didn’t do anything wrong. To this he said that I’m clearly hiding something, otherwise I wouldn’t have asked him to leave. I have been considering allowing a paternity test as I have nothing to hide, but I feel like if I did then the trust would all be gone. AITA?

