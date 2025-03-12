Woman Bought Her Mom A Heated Blanket For Christmas, But Her Sister Accidentally Opened The Gift And Was Disappointed It Wasn’t For Her

Some people are kind of difficult to buy presents for.

This woman got her mom a heated blanket for Christmas. Her mom loves the gift, but the problem is that her sister loves it too. In fact, she loves it so much she wishes she could keep it.

AITA because I refused to give my sister the gift she opened at Christmas? This Christmas, we all went to my (mid-thirties, F) parents’ house. My sister (a couple of years younger) came with her husband. They have two kids. I love and spoil them a lot.

This woman bought her mom a heated blanket for Christmas.

My mother asked for a heated blanket this Christmas. It’s always very complicated to buy shared gifts. So, I told my sister and father that I was buying one for her.

Her sister opened her mom’s gift by mistake.

We started opening presents. Then, I realized that my sister and her husband had opened the blanket. They looked at the label, I was sure enough. They finally gave the blanket to my mom.

Her sister wanted the heated blanket.

We opened the rest of the presents. Afterwards, my sister kept saying how she was sad because the heated blanket wasn’t for her. She was looking to see my reaction.

Her sister already asked for a heated blanket before.

The thing is, two years ago, she kept complaining she was freezing and she wanted a heated blanket for Christmas, so I bought her a heated blanket for Christmas. A few weeks later, she said she wasn’t cold anymore and she wanted me to give her a specific shirt, instead.

She didn’t complain to keep the peace.

I tried to keep the peace, so I returned the blanket. But that was quite the hassle. And I gave her the shirt for her birthday.

Her sister kept talking about wanting one.

Back to this Christmas, my mom let my sister use her new blanket. Every time she would see me, she would go on and on about how she loved it and how she wished she had one. Then, my mother suggested she should ask me for one for her birthday.

She was annoyed by how things were transpiring.

I kept my mouth shut the first few times. Then, I said, “You are not getting another blanket from me.” At that point, they said she had just made a mistake not keeping the gift. They were saying, “Come on, give it to her.” She said she opened it by mistake and she was all excited.

She stood her ground.

I was more than a little annoyed.

I said, “You had your chance. I gave you a heated blanket like you wanted. And then you didn’t want it anymore. So if you want one, buy it yourself or ask someone else. I learned my lesson.”

Now, their mom got involved.

I thought it was over. But a few days ago, my mother told me she was looking for a heated blanket. It was for my sister because apparently, I wasn’t buying her one. I said that’s right, and I asked to stop talking about it.

She feels bad for not giving in to her sister’s demands.

I may be the jerk here, because I am holding a grudge. My sister wants the gift she opened by mistake. On the other hand, something is really keeping me from giving it to her. It’s because I don’t think she is grateful and it is very possible that she would change her mind again, if I give in. AITA?

The thing is, she already gave her sister a heated blanket. Her sister should’ve just kept it instead of returning it. I’d be hesitant to give her a gift she changed her mind about before too.

How can a grown adult be so picky about gifts?

