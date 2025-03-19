Woman Calls The Cops On A Peaceful Homeless Man At The Park, But They Refuse To Force The Homeless Man To Leave

I live near a park where a lot of people from the neighborhood go to relax, walk their dogs, or just hang out. There’s also this homeless guy, I’ll call him Tim, who’s been living near the park for a while. Tim’s actually a pretty nice guy. He doesn’t bother anyone, always picks up after himself, and even helps clean the park sometimes. He’s got a little spot with a bench and some blankets, and that’s where he stays. People in the community sometimes bring him food or coffee, and he never asks for anything.

But this peace was disrupted.

Well, one day I was out walking my dog, and I saw this woman—classic Karen vibes—marching over to where Tim was sitting, minding his own business. She had one of those expensive yoga mats under her arm and a tiny dog on a leash. You could just tell she was looking for a reason to cause trouble. She stops in front of Tim and starts berating him about how he shouldn’t be in “her” park, that he was ruining the view, and how he needed to “get a job” and “stop being lazy.” She was loud, rude, and drawing attention, but Tim just sat there, calmly explaining that he wasn’t hurting anyone and had every right to be in the park like anyone else.

She called the cops.

She, of course, wasn’t having it. She threatened to call the cops and have him removed for trespassing, even though it’s a public park. A small crowd started forming because she was causing such a scene. A couple of us tried to step in, but she wasn’t listening to anyone. She eventually pulled out her phone and called the cops, making it sound like Tim was some kind of dangerous vagrant harassing her, which was a total lie.

It didn’t work out the way Karen expected.

The cops arrive, and this woman puts on her best victim performance, saying how she feels “threatened” and “unsafe” with Tim around. Tim stays totally calm and tells the cops exactly what happened, but it’s clear the woman expects them to side with her.

But the cops… don’t. Turns out, one of the officers knew Tim. The cop says, “Oh, hey Tim! How’s it going?”

She argued with the cop.

They talk for a minute, and it’s clear this officer knows Tim isn’t some dangerous guy, just a homeless man down on his luck who’s never caused trouble. The cop then turns to the woman and says, “Ma’am, this is a public park. Tim has every right to be here, just like you do.” Her face completely changes. She starts sputtering, saying how it’s unacceptable that “people like him” are allowed in places like this. She keeps pushing, asking if the officer can “do something” to remove him. The cop’s response? “Ma’am, if you keep causing a disturbance, you will be the one removed from the park.”

She did not like that!

Boom. You could hear a pin drop. The crowd was loving it at this point. The woman huffed and puffed, grabbed her dog, and stomped away, clearly embarrassed that her entitled attitude had backfired. After she left, some people in the park came over and gave Tim some food and drinks, just to show support. The cop hung out for a bit to make sure everything was okay and chatted with Tim like they were old friends.

Tim isn’t going anywhere.