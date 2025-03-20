Woman Decides To Chop Off Her Long Hair And Donate It To Charity, But After She Cuts It Off, She Expects Her Boyfriend To Pay Her Bill At The Salon

Donating your hair to charity is such an admirable act.

This man explains that his girlfriend donated her hair, but when she ended up with a huge bill at the salon, she expected him to pay for it.

He is not okay with this, but he wonders if he should pay it anyway.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to pay for my girlfriend’s haircut after she donated her hair? My (26M) girlfriend (25F) has been growing her hair out for years. She always said she wanted to donate it. I thought that was a great idea. I even told her it was really sweet of her to do that.

Well, last weekend, she finally did it. She chopped off over 12 inches, and she donated it to a charity that makes wigs for kids with cancer. Amazing, right?

Except, now, she hates how short her hair is. She says she feels ugly. She misses her long hair. And she’s been super upset about it.

She booked an expensive hair appointment at a salon to “fix it.” She had layers, color, extensions, I don’t even know. And then she sent me the bill of over $500, expecting me to cover it. Her reasoning? She donated her hair to do something good, and I should support her because I encouraged her to do it.

I said I never told her to donate her hair. Even so, I think what she did was amazing. That was her decision, and I don’t think it’s fair to expect me to pay for her to “fix” it now.

She got really upset. She said I was being unsupportive and selfish. Now, she’s barely speaking to me. AITA?

If was nice of her to donate her hair, but her boyfriend isn’t responsible for how she feels about having short hair.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

Your hair, your decision, your expense.

