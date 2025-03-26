Woman Is Overjoyed By A Generous Gift From Her Brother, But When Her Husband Refuses It, She Is Mad, Blaming Her Husband’s Dislike Of Her Brother

What do you do when someone gives you a gift?

You take it, right?

But what if that person was someone who was known to have something a little fishy about them?

What if it turned out that the gift had strings attached?

In this story, the gift-giver is the woman’s brother.

Though his gift seemed generous on the surface, her husband is suspicious that there’s more to it than meets the eye, and it’s causing their relationship to hit the rocks.

Read on to find out what he gave them, and why it was so problematic.

AITA for taking brother’s side over husband’s about Xmas gift? My husband has issues with my brother because of his politics and because a few years ago my brother wanted to be an investor, so he was trying to get my husband to give him money to invest. My husband said no, and my brother moved on, but my husband always disliked him after that. My brother has been a point of contention throughout our marriage.

Our real fight started after Christmas when my brother gave us a timeshare property (the most important point: it is completely paid off). It’s one-week per year and we can book pretty much anywhere in the world as it is with Marriott. We only have to pay the fees to change ownership and then annual maintenance fees, which are a fraction of what you’d pay for a comparable vacation. My husband said that when they were alone, my brother told him that while the gift was free, if he felt bad and wanted to pay him some money for the timeshare, he wouldn’t say no. This rubbed my husband the wrong way and he is adamant that we never accept the gift.

I talked to my brother and his side seems reasonable. His wife recently took a new job and they are unable to travel as much; we have pretty flexible jobs and would have no problem taking advantage of the free week (we’d have to book a few months in advance, but that’s no problem for us). And while my brother also admitted that he said the part about my husband possibly contributing extra money for it, his thought was that my husband might feel too proud to accept getting free property. So in his sort of clueless way, he said that for my husband’s benefit and he assured me that he doesn’t really want anything other than for us to pay the fees to exchange the property.

This is also now creating more tension, because my brother is offended that my husband doesn’t want the gift. My husband is insistent that we should decline the gift and says my brother is trying to take advantage of us. My brother can definitely be clueless about stuff, but I know his heart and I’m 100% sure he’s not trying to take advantage of us. My feeling is that even if my husband is right that accepting the gift is a bad idea, he’s still in the wrong because of how he’s handling the situation. AITA?

