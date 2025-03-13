Woman Often Expects Her Sister To Babysit For Her For Free, But Her Sister Is Sick Of Babysitting During Her Child-Free College Years

Having a village to rely on can help a new mother immensely.

AITA for telling my sister that my nephew is NOT my baby? My sister (23F) lives at home. She has a 6-month old baby. She never moved in with her boyfriend because they live far from each other. Neither of them wanted to compromise.

Her baby daddy never ever comes around. He’s seen their son probably less than 30 days total in his entire life. Because of this, my sister has been treating me (21F) and my mom as his other parents.

She expects free childcare constantly while she works and whatnot. She gets very upset when I act hesitant about it for whatever reason because she doesn’t want to send him to daycare. She’d be eligible to get free childcare in our state, but she doesn’t trust it.

I love my nephew to death, but these are my child-free, college years. I have been parentified before. I was forced to play mommy for my little siblings for years.

They’re just getting to the age when they don’t need me so much, so I don’t think I should be forced to step up now. And I should not play mommy to another child who isn’t mine.

I’m also on winter break for the next couple of weeks, and I just want to enjoy sleeping in way too late. I want to enjoy being lazy before I’m thrown back into full-time college.

This has been happening for 4 months at this point, though. She asked if I’d watch him tomorrow. So I gave her a bit of an attitude, but ultimately, I said yes.

She got snappy with me. She went, “Why do you always act like you don’t want to do it?” I got upset and responded “Because he’s not my kid. And I shouldn’t be expected to do this all the time.”

She got very angry at me, and is now not talking to me at all. She is surely going to weaponize my nephew against me. To an extent, sure, I understand her anger. I know that you should be able to rely on your village.

I don’t know if I’m in the wrong for not wanting to do this, but I am so tired of taking care of other people’s children all the time for free, even if I love the kids to death. I can’t tell if I’m being selfish or not. AITA here?

She’s right that there are her childfree years. She shouldn’t be expected to babysit all the time.

Asking for a favor is different than expecting a favor.

