Woman Sprained Her Ankle And Asked For A Single Sick Day, But Her Boss Demanded That She Get A Doctor’s Note First Which Worked Out In Her Favor

Workplace policies should support employees, not punish them.

This woman twisted her ankle but chose to endure it rather than pay for an expensive urgent care visit.

When she finally asked for a single sick day to recover, her boss refused, telling her she needed a doctor’s note.

She finally went to the doctor, and it worked in her favor!

Read the story below to find out all the details.

Sprained ankle, boss wanted a doctors note to pay one day of sick time now he’s paying a week. I twisted and sprained my ankle Monday morning. This was when I packing up our camp from Labor Day weekend. Having done this a few times in the past, I didn’t want to bother to have it checked out because who wants to pay $1,000 for urgent care to tell you to rest and ice it!? Yay, America!

This woman decided to show up to work.

So, I went to work Tuesday. I got morning stuff done, and explained the situation to my boss. I told him I’d need to take the day because it was swollen and painful and I needed to rest and be off of it in order for it to heal.

She went to work again the following day.

He gets in a tizzy because god forbid anyone needs to miss work for anything at all ever. He snaps at me for not planning to go to the doctor. Wednesday, I go in to work, still limping and still wearing improper foot wear. I can only fit the injured foot into a croc without unbearable pain.

Her boss suggested that she have it checked out.

The first thing the boss says is: “Don’t you think you should get that checked out? I don’t understand why you don’t want to just pay for it.” I explain again that I’ve had this injury in the past, it’s definitely not broken. And honestly, it is not even as swollen as it has been when I’ve done it before.

She wanted to be at work but also take things easy.

I want to be at work to keep up on things and make everyone’s job less difficult. I would just need to take it easy for a couple of days which isn’t a problem considering I can do 90% of the job from my desk, and the 10% slack is beyond easy for everyone to pick up especially when not being there makes them pick up 100% of it.

He said she’ll only be paid if she gets a doctor’s note.

This gets met with more attitude. So I ask if I’ll be getting paid sick time for the day I missed yesterday. He says no, not without a doctor’s note. You can visibly see the injury clear as day and I’m trying here, so what the heck?

She finally went to the doctor.

I’m fed up by this point, so a little later on, I say okay. I leave to go to the doctor’s for the note he wants so badly, knowing full well what they’ll say—to treat it and be off of it for 3 to 5 days. I got an X-ray and this: “Yup it’s sprained. Keep doing what you’ve been doing.”

The doctor handed her a note saying she should rest for 4 days.

I let them know my boss asked for a note for missing a day of work to rest it. The doctor asks if I want to be at work to do what I can and stay off of it as best as possible. I said that’s what I’ve been trying to do, so I’m fine with that. I do have sick time if it would be more beneficial to be off of it for a couple days. She comes back with a note that I may return to work on 9/9 which would be Monday.

She shared this with her boss.

I took a picture, and shot it over to boss man—just the photo. He replies, “What’s wrong with the ankle?” Which I met with no response considering none is needed. He got his note.

And now, he can’t do anything about it.

I just wanted a day of sick time, 8 hours. Now, he’s paying me 4 days or 32 hours. He can’t refuse a second of it.

Bosses who insist on a doctor’s note for one sick day are completely ridiculous!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares an exact opposite story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar story from this user.

While this person shares an honest opinion.

Finally, short and simple.

Asking for proof can sometimes cost more than just trusting your employees.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.