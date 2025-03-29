Woman Tells Her Friend The Hard Truth About Her Married Boyfriend, But She Wonders If She Shouldn’t Kept Her Thoughts To Herself

Being honest with a friend isn’t always easy, especially when the truth is something they don’t want to hear.

So, what would you do if someone you cared about asked for your opinion on a situation you knew was bound to end in heartbreak? Would you sugarcoat the truth to spare their feelings? Or would you be brutally honest, even if it meant risking your friendship?

In the following story, one woman finds herself facing this very decision and chooses honesty, but it doesn’t go well. Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my friend the truth about how I feel about her “boyfriend”? I (51F) have been friends with Mary (53F) since primary school. I couldn’t imagine not having her in my life. I love her like a sister. About 6 years ago, Mary started talking about a guy she was seeing, Kent (55m). She was very excited, and I was happy for her because she’d never been in a truly serious relationship. Mary and I don’t live in the same city; it’s about a 7-hour drive to see each other. Of course, we visit each other multiple times each year. I have suggested many times that I make plans to visit her and bring along my husband, and we can all go on a double date.

Feeling cornered, Mary finally told her the truth.

Mary always makes excuses as to why Kent can’t go. She doesn’t have pictures of them together. It got to the point where I had a serious conversation with her and asked her if Kent was real. She broke down and cried to me that he was indeed real, but they couldn’t go out in public because Kent had been married for almost 20 years. She claims that Kent and his wife don’t get along, and they are staying together for their three teenage daughters, but they will split when the girls are done with school. She asked me if I thought she was a bad person and what I thought about her situation.

She tried to empathize with Mary, but it all backfired.

I asked her if she heard herself. Did she realize that she’s been “dating” a man that she can’t actually date while he is sleeping with at least two women? I told her I felt so sad because she’d wasted a good part of her life with a man she’d never have. I love her, and I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. I truly thought that there was nothing that we couldn’t say to each other. She told me that I was disgusting and hurtful and that I knew nothing. She now refuses to even speak to me. AITA?

