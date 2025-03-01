Autistic Woman Would Rather Stay Home Than Go On A Family Trip, But Her Mother Really Wants Her To Join The Adventure

Family vacations are meant to be enjoyed by everyone.

This woman shares that she is sensitive to sound, temperature, food, and unfamiliar places.

Her family decided to go to Cyprus for a family vacation, and she doesn’t want to go.

Now her mom is upset, and she’s wondering if she should give in and go on the vacation.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for refusing to come on my family holiday? For context, I (18F) am autistic. I can’t deal with hot weather. It just hangs onto me. And I can’t cope.

This woman is uncomfortable in most holiday places.

I get overstimulated with loud noises and unfamiliar environments. I have troubles with textures in food. So there’s not a lot I can eat since I’m also vegetarian. I’m very much a nightmare to have on any holiday.

She’s miserable on most family holidays.

So, usually my family tends to go to Spain for holidays. And I’m usually not very happy. It’s hot, loud, and I can barely eat any of the food. I’m miserable.

She was excited to go somewhere familiar.

But this year, my dad was suggesting going to Cornwall. For the first time, I was excited about a holiday. The temperature would be perfect. No flight, familiar food I can eat, a quiet place. And everyone speaks my language. I was really happy.

But the family wanted to go somewhere else.

Then my dad said my mum and my sister don’t want to go to Cornwall. And now they want to go to Cyprus. I was disappointed, since I was really looking forward to Cornwall. And Cyprus is hot, unfamiliar and a five-hour flight. I’ve thought it over.

Her mom got upset.

I told my parents that if they want to go to Cyprus, I’d rather stay home. I’d rather stay home than be miserable in Cyprus and annoying them. They always get annoyed with me on holidays. My mum got a bit upset.

She wanted to make her family happy.

She said that the whole point of this holiday is getting to spend time together and to get to be a family before I go to university. Now I kind of feel bad. I just want to make them happy, and I thought that just not going would do that.

Now, she doesn’t know what to do.

But now I feel like maybe it would make them happier for me to just go along with it. I don’t want to make them unhappy, and I want to spend time with them before I go to university, as well. But at the same time, I’m an adult and I want to be treated like one. AITA?

It’s too bad her family isn’t letting her pick the destination since it sounds like they really want her to go on the trip.

Spending time with the family is important, but so is your comfort.

