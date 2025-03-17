Woman’s Friend Wants To Join Her Vacation And Bring Her Kids, But She And The Other Friend Of The Trio Want To Spend Some Time Away

Friendships change over time, with marriage, kids, and so on.

In this group’s case, one of the friends separated from her husband and is now a single mom. The problem is, the other two don’t always want to hang out with her kids.

But should they, for the sake of the friendship?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for not going on vacation with my friend and her kids? My (30F) friend Sarah (also 30F) is a single mom with two kids. She’s been going through a rough time after separating from her husband last year, and I’ve done my best to be there for her. My other close friend, Lina, and I have always accommodated Sarah’s situation. Visiting her at her house so she wouldn’t have to go out, planning outings around her kids’ needs, and being as flexible as possible.

They sound like great friends! But Sarah started taking it for granted.

Recently, Lina and I decided to go on a vacation together, just the two of us. When Sarah found out, she got very upset. She told us that she had expected us to include her and her kids, since we are her closest friends and she doesn’t have many people to travel with. She also said that because she’s in a difficult situation, she thought this was something we would do for her as her friends.

They tried to reason with her to no avail.

Lina and I explained that while we love her and her kids, a vacation with them would be completely different from what we have in mind. We also offered to take a shorter trip with her and the kids (like a long weekend), but she dismissed that because she wanted a full week at the beach. She then said that she would have let me join if the roles were reversed, but to me, that’s not a fair comparison. If I were tagging along on a vacation with her family, I’d be adapting to their plans, whereas if she came with us, we would have to plan the whole trip around her kids.

Now the friendship might end over this.

Sarah has now said that she doesn’t know if our friendship will survive this, which I think is an extreme reaction. I understand that she’s disappointed, but I don’t think it’s fair to guilt-trip us into changing our plans. She’s also acting like we’re abandoning her when, in reality, we’ve been incredibly accommodating for years.

They just wanted a few days without kids.

I feel bad that she’s struggling, but at the end of the day, I don’t think it’s my responsibility to ensure she has someone to travel with. So, am in the wrong for not wanting to go on vacation with her and her kids? AITA?

It’s unfortunate how she seemingly forgot everything her friends did for her over this.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

This was a very immature reaction.

She should definitely schedule to spend more time with other adults (and no kids).

