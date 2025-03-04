Woman’s Roommate Asked Her To Stop Showering Daily To Reduce The Water Bill, But When She Ignored Him He Confronted Her About It Again

Living with roommates can be stressful.

This woman lives with two male roommates, one of whom imposed a rule that she can’t shower daily.

He thinks showering daily is making the water bill too expensive, but she thinks he’s being ridiculous.

Let’s see who’s right.

Read below for the full story.

AITA for showering daily? I (25F) live with two roommates, Steve (27M) and John (25M). I shower daily. I’m a dancer, so I getting sweaty at work. So a shower is my usual go-to after I’m done working.

This woman’s roommate, John, said she can’t shower daily.

John has recently told me that I can’t shower everyday anymore because it raises the water bill. Our water bill is $60 per month. That’s split 3 ways.

She ignored his new rule.

My other roommate Steven has no problem with me showering daily and I’m pretty sure he does as well. I’ve completely ignored this new “rule.“ And it’s getting John really annoyed with me.

John was trying to skimp on water.

AITA here or is this ridiculous? It’s literally $20 a month for him. He’ll DoorDash and Ubereats food, but he is upset about $20 for a water bill.

He was standing outside her shower.

This came to a head when I got home from work yesterday, and I did my daily routine of putting my stuff down and getting undressed to shower. John was standing outside my bathroom. The second floor one is designated mine. My room and the bathroom are the only thing up here.

He confronted her.

There’s literally no reason for him to be up here. I walk out of my room in my underwear. John was asking if I forgot about “not showering everyday.” I freaked out on him over this.

Now, she’s confused if she did the right thing.

I pay the majority of rent here. I could easily afford it without him. My roommate Steven is on the same boat. Please tell me if AITA here.

Don’t most people shower every day? John is gross and cheap.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person shares their honest opinion.

This user thinks it’s not just about the water.

This is a major red flag, says this person.

Short and straight to the point.

Finally, people are calling out John.

Showering daily is your right, and no roommate can take that from you.

