Young Man Finds Out His Ex-Girlfriend’s Perspective On Why Things Didn’t Work Out, But He Isn’t Sure He Deserved To Be Insulted

Breakups can be rough — but unanswered questions about said breakups can be just as irksome.

Read how one Redditor questions if an insult thrown at him by an ex was well deserved.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for “not being there” for my ex? A little background for this post, my (16 M) ex (16 F) met when we were in 7th grade. We hit it off instantly, becoming friends in a couple of hours. We had the same math class together. We then, within the next two weeks, decided that since we both liked each other, we would try out being a couple.

But this was a few years back, so there’s some history here.

This was in August 2021. We were pretty happy leading into September, when, unfortunately, I had to move away. So we split ways, hopefully amicably. Now, onto the story. In 2023, we both started high school, unknowingly going to the same one.

And that got him thinking maybe a rekindling was possible…

We noticed each other in the class that we shared and decided to be friends again. I obviously asked what she thought about us getting back together and trying it out, since I wasn’t moving any time soon. So we did, and it made me pretty happy.

But, eventually, things soured.

I don’t necessarily know how she felt about it, because we didn’t talk much about it. I assume she was happy in the beginning, but we eventually broke up later in December 2023. After that, we stopped talking to each other completely. And this went on for a year, so now we’re in 2025, and I decide to reach out to her again to hopefully get answers on how things ended. So we talked for about an hour, catching each other up on what’s been going on, asking questions back and forth.

However, this ex had one thing on his mind.

So I asked her why she had called me a bad person to my face. She told me she felt that she couldn’t talk to me properly because I often joked or deflected the topic of mental health. So when she would try to come to me and talk about things that were wrong, I would try to joke about it. I mainly did that because that’s my way of coping, through humor. I just didn’t realize how much it had affected her. She told me that she feels bad for being hurt because she didn’t tell me that she was uncomfortable with my constant humor.

But he knew the truth.

To give myself the benefit of the doubt, I wasn’t able to express and handle emotions properly. Other than finding ways to make light-hearted jokes. But we eventually made up after realizing that we both felt bad about what happened. I just got to thinking about it and wondered if she was right to call me a bad person because of what happened.

Does Reddit think he was deserving of this label, or was his girlfriend too harsh? Let’s read the comments below to learn more.

This teen is learning. Hopefully, he’ll know better for next time.

