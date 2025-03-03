Young Man Took The Car Despite Knowing His Brother Needed It, So His Brother Got Mad At Him And Said He Ruined His Study Session

Sharing a car with a sibling can get complicated.

This young man shares a car with his brother, and they both want to use the car at the same time.

This can’t end well. Neither one of them wants to back down.

Read the story below to find out what happened.

AITA for taking the car knowing my brother would need it. I got my license a few months ago. Since then, my brother and I have been sharing my dad’s old car. It’s supposed to be for us to share, but because my brother has had it for some years, he treats it like it’s only his.

This young man wanted to use the car.

Today at lunch, we were talking about our exams. I have an exam in a couple of days. I mentioned I was taking the car to a study hall. He only said, “No, you’re not.”

But his brother wanted to drive it to the library.

I asked why. He only said he needed it because he was going to a library. I argued library is only 10-minute walk from home. Whilst the study hall is about 20.

He took the car while his brother was getting ready.

He argued back. He said he was ready to leave whilst I still had to get ready. Well, when I got ready to leave, he was still in his room getting ready. So, I thought, “Screw it,” and took the car.

His brother got mad.

Now, he’s mad at me. He said I ruined his study session and said he lost about 30 minutes of studying. I’m now feeling kinda like a jerk for this. So, AITA?

It sounds like they need to work out a schedule for who gets to use the car when.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person has a question.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

A parent speaks up about the matter.

This is immature, says this person.

Lastly, this person suggests using bicycles for both.

Siblings need to learn how to share.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.