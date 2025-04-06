April 6, 2025 at 8:49 am

‘That hurts my head. I do not like it.’ – A Driver Explained Why He’s Not Impressed With The New Hyundai Kona

by Matthew Gilligan

Why do some car makers have to make things so complicated?

That’s a good question, isn’t it…?

And a TikTokker named Phil posted a video on the social media platform and lodged a complaint about a feature of the new Hyundai Kona.

Phil wasn’t too happy with the gear shift on the Kona and he told viewers, “It doesn’t work how your brain would initially think it works.”

He added, “That hurts my head. I do not like it.”

Take a look at the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

It does look a bit inconvenient…

