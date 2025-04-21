A Driver Shared How A Stanley Cup Saved Her From Injuries During A Car Accident. – ‘Walking away with scrapes and bruises from the scariest moment of my life.’

Those Stanley cups sure are impressive, don’t you think?

You can say that again!

And now there’s a new reason to get one…it just might save your life!

A woman named Hayden posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how a Stanley cup in her car saved her from some serious hurting.

The video shows that the car’s airbag on the driver’s side was deployed and that the windshield was broken.

The text overlay reads, “Walking away with scrapes and bruises from the scariest moment of my life because my Stanley cup saved the dash from crushing my legs.”

The woman told The Daily Dot that she was going 40 miles per hour when she hit the bed of a semi truck.

She said, “A firefighter came over to me and told me how my water cup had saved the dash of my car from collapsing onto my legs on impact. The Stanley Cup I have taken everywhere for the past two years was the reason I can walk away.”

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how viewers reacted.

This TikTokker chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual didn’t have a good experience…

Is there anything a Stanley cup can’t do?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.