A Guy Ghosted Her After A Date, So She Decided To Have Some Fun With Him After He Tried To Reconnect With Her

He Waited a Month to Text Back After a Date, So I got my Petty Revenge. “I went on a date with this guy—we’ll call him Jerry. I knew him through some mutual friends, and honestly, I thought the date went fine.

But then… radio silence. Four weeks passed, and I didn’t hear a peep from Jerry. And when does he finally text me? The day after Valentine’s Day. His grand return? “What’s up, buttercup? How’s it going?” Of course, all my girlfriends were like, “Do NOT text him back.” But me? I saw an opportunity for some petty revenge, and I took it.

The night before, my friend and I went to this fancy, swanky club where they had dancing. That’s when inspiration struck—I decided to create an entirely fictional club member who danced with me all night. Enter: Ben, the perfect gentleman. I texted Jerry back: “Hey Ben! I’m great—had such a fun time last night 😁. I can’t believe you’ve never danced before; you’re a natural! Also, thanks for showing me the rest of the club—such amazing art! 😻”

Of course, I couldn’t stop there. I had to fully commit. Imaginary Ben wasn’t just some random guy; he was a man of class and good manners. Unlike Jerry, Ben texted me back within 24 hours of our meeting. So naturally, I followed up with: “Hey, this is kind of embarrassing, but I just got a text from the real Ben… lol. Is this Anthony from yoga class?” Jerry left me on read for a few days, but do I care? Nope. I got my petty revenge, and honestly, I feel great. Moral of the story: Don’t mess with me.”

