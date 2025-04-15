A Guy Tried To Manipulate Her Into Begging For Attention, But She Blocked Him And Showed Him How Being Ghosted Feels

Unfortunately, the phenomenon of ghosting is all too familiar for daters in the 21st century.

But in this story, one woman at her breaking point decided to stop chasing after empty promises and start setting her own boundaries against her date’s bad behavior.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Ghosted the ghoster A guy I was seriously getting to know suddenly stopped communicating (again). After some time, it finally started to sink in that his actions were absolutely unacceptable.

She starts to really understand the situation for what it is.

There was all sorts of manipulation going on that I kept ignoring. I didn’t realize how much he was dangling the things I wanted in front of me, only to take them away again as some kind of punishment. Luckily, this time, I started to recognize that this had to stop. Once again, he withheld from texting or calling for whatever reason he deemed necessary.

So finally, she’s fed up and hungry for revenge.

Anyway, after 2-3 days, I grew irritated by all the manipulation I hadn’t even noticed before and his audacity to ghost me.

She sets a clever trap that puts him right where she wants him.

So, I did exactly what he wanted me to do: “Beg for attention.” I sent him a text, tried calling a couple of times, and sent another text that wasn’t as nice as I normally would. And finally, he texted back.

Now for the final act.

I riled him up in the next couple of texts. He kept sending these huge texts, but then it was me that suddenly stopped replying.

Blocked him everywhere. And ghosted him. Permanently. I feel great.

He thought he had the upper hand — until he didn’t.

What did Reddit make of this?

When you see a manipulator for who they truly are, it takes away some of their power.

Sometimes the best way to call attention to bad behavior is to adopt that behavior yourself.

He may have started it, but she finished it.

At the end of the day, the manipulation didn’t break her.

In a way, it only made her stronger.

All it took was one last text and a block to finally unlock true peace of mind.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.