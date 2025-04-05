A Hacker Got Into This Woman’s Walmart Account And Ordered $775 Worth Of Items To Her Apartment

Well, this sounds annoying!

A woman named Elizabeth took to TikTok to tell viewers about what happened when someone hacked into her Walmart.com account…and it caused her a HUGE headache.

Elizabeth said, “Someone ordered $775 worth of Walmart.com stuff to our apartment. What is this new scam? I don’t get it.”

She showed viewers the big delivery to her house and said, “It’s 60 items. It says in the confirmation email, and then they changed the password to the account.”

Elizabeth continued, “Let me just show you some of the stuff that they got. So random. Formula. Stool softener, I think like three of these, actually.”

She asked, “Why?” she asks, looking into the camera.

Elizabeth showed viewers huge bags of raw sugar and said, “Can we talk about how big this is? It’s 40 ounces. There’s three of these.”

She added, “But the most thing that we have is laundry detergent. I think there’s like five things of laundry detergent. Like, I get it’s a scam, but why did it come to our apartment? And why was it charged on our card?”

Well, that is definitely curious…

Here’s the video.

This sounds very frustrating…

