A Home Depot Manager Demanded Employees Never Leave Their Register, But Things Went Downhill When They Followed Directions

Ugh, is working for incompetent managers the worst, or what?

You better believe that it is!

And the person who wrote this story on Reddit just had to maliciously comply with the orders from above and let the whole thing crash and burn.

Check out what happened!

I let my bosses run the show today. “I’m currently a head cashier at Home Depot. I work in a higher volume store that remodeled the “front end” (where our registers are) a couple months ago where our central checkout is now entirely self checkout registers (referred to as sco). While it’s sco, it’s known as “assisted” sco, and they want us to be assisting as much as possible (6 items or more, high price items, and anything that could hide anything inside of it are a must), as well as pushing credit card applications.

There’s a problem…

Now here’s where there’s been a huge issue. Starting with the cashiers not pushing credit enough, so we fell behind on our goal. So last week to make up for it, around halfway through the week, my supervisor told us she wanted everyone physically on a register. Head cashiers included. They don’t even want us checking the schedule to send breaks, or the cashiers home even though no one is allowed to get overtime. Unless there’s money to handle, we aren’t allowed off of a register. I bet some of you can understand how frustrating that is. It’s literally a sco. I’m having more people starting to get upset that we’re constantly helping them than when we changed it to a sco, and had a ton of people angry there aren’t any normal registers in the main area of the store (2-3 normal registers open total on the opposite ends of the store, and that’s it). And me and the other head cashiers weren’t complying the entire time about staying on a register 100% of the time because we were going to prioritize at least knowing when to send breaks, and our cashiers home. Even if it meant us getting into trouble. Well, today was Black Friday, and my supervisor, a long with the store manager, and a few other managers were lurking around almost constant. A couple actually helped, which was appreciated, but I digress. The other day, I mentioned to my supervisor when she insisted head cashiers had to stay on a register, how we were supposed to send breaks, or how we would direct the line because most people won’t walk to an open register even when sco is empty. She told me to figure it out, and if I have to keep my head on a swivel so I can check customers out AND get the line down, then so be it.

Okay, you asked for it!

So, I let them run the show. They put me on a register. I complied. I only left when I was told to cover for someone going home, or to use the bathroom. My lunch was two hours late. I didn’t say anything until an hour and a half after the fact because I rarely get my breaks on time anyways, but my lunch is mandatory because “no overtime.” My lunch wasn’t the only break late though. When I finally got to go on my lunch, one of my cashiers came back from the bathroom, and we both saw his fifteen minute break was nearly an hour late. I apologized, and let him know I hadn’t been allowed to check the schedule, or I would have sent him already. I told him to go, but let him know he should double check with our supervisor just in case since that would mean two people would be leaving at once. Then, I come back from my lunch and find out one of our full time cashiers was forgotten on one of the few normal registers, and was actively building overtime. Something if I was physically there for, would have never happened as she leaves at the same time every day. Except I was on my lunch. Two hours late.

This was a big mess.

Then later, I’m sent to garden to cover a lunch over half an hour late. When I got back inside, another cashier calls because his fifteen is over half an hour late. Almost 45 minutes. That’s just some of what happened. I wasn’t allowed to do my job, and therefore, my cashiers were actively being forgotten about because it wasn’t important enough. Oh, and we got just as much credit card applications as we did early last week before we were forced to constantly be on registers. It’s not about being on a register. It’s about asking in general. Something I may not like, but I do because it’s my job. Or at least, it was. After seeing how me not doing my job to comply with dumb rules that makes no sense effected my cashiers today (and the fact I got a call back from another job), I put my two weeks in. Just to seal the deal after a bad day. But I’m happy. I’m leaving Hell Depot, and couldn’t be happier. I just worry for my cashiers who are probably going to continue to suffer with these new rules and regulations, and especially if anyone above them actually complies to them 100%.”

Well, they asked for it…

Why are managers like this?

