Husband Took His Wife’s Truck Keys Away, But She Decided To Take Her Time Running Errands On The Bus To Really Annoy Him

My Dad took mom’s truck away. “When I was younger, about 8-10, my parents got into a heated argument. I don’t remember every detail but it went along the lines of him saying “I pay for everything (not true) and that truck is in my name”.

He was pretty fired up about this.

It ended up escalating to him taking the truck from her and saying “good luck getting to where you need to go,” the truck was in his name so he believed it would stop her. Before all this we were a family with 5 kids 2 adults and one vehicle. My mother constantly took the VIA bus everywhere. This included grocery stores, doctor visits, her two jobs, and anywhere else needed. So this was nothing new to her. About an hour later she says to me “wanna go to the bank” and of course being a momma’s girl I jumped up to go. We walked about 2-3 miles (our city doesn’t have via routes) to get to the closest stop. All in all the trip took us about 5 hrs to get to the bank get back to the stop and then walk home.

Oh, now you’re upset?

My father was visibly upset as to why she was gone so long, took his child, and didn’t say anything to him. So she simply responded “Truck or no truck, I have things to do”. He said nothing else to her and just handed her back the keys.”

