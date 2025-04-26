April 26, 2025 at 6:48 am

‘This is what’s holding your vehicle.’ – A Mechanic Shared Why He Thinks Drivers Should Always Use Their Parking Brake

by Matthew Gilligan

An old co-worker of mine who was a car fanatic once told me that I should always use my parking brake, no matter what.

And I’ve followed his advice ever since that day!

In this viral video from TikTok, a mechanic talked about the importance of folks using their parking brakes.

The video’s caption reads, “Do yourself and your tech a favor [and] use your parking brake.”

The TikTok video shows the inner-workings of the car and the text overlay on the video reads, “For those of you who park your car on a hill and don’t use your parking brake this is what’s holding your vehicle.”

Good to know!

Here’s the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Trust him…he’s a mechanic.

And he does have the pictures to prove it.

