Man Attacked by Neighbor’s Dog Gathers Video Evidence, Then Sees Dog Still Being Walked Without a Muzzle

Safety concerns can quickly escalate when neighbors ignore serious incidents.

The following story involves a man who was attacked by his neighbor’s dog in a shared hallway without any warning.

Despite official letters and clear instructions, the owners continued walking the dog without a muzzle.

He began documenting everything on camera as their behavior grew more confusing.

Read the full story below for all the details.

My claim arrived today – neighbours immediate response In January, my neighbor’s dog attacked me unprovoked as I entered the hallway. I noticed a claim envelope in the hallway. This indicates the dog’s owners must have seen it. Since then, they have been walking their dog without a muzzle. They walk up and down the hallway and front yard about a dozen times a day. All of this has been caught on my security cameras.

This man had gathered a bunch of videos he could use as evidence.

I have gathered a whole folder of videos. It is baffling that they have ignored both the UK police letter and the claim letter. It feels like they are either incredibly stupid or have a good lawyer behind them. From what I have observed, the woman looks outside to see if I am coming into the garden. Then she gives her partner the all-clear. They both come out with the dog, still without a muzzle. This is not following the instructions from the letter.

Now, he’s looking for help on how to understand the situation better.

Their behavior is especially odd because I am inside my flat. I would be approaching from behind them, not from the garden. Can anyone help me understand this situation? Or am I just fortunate to have collected so much evidence?

Honestly, this situation sounds genuinely unsafe and not just “odd neighbor behavior.”

If a dog has already attacked someone unprovoked, continuing to walk it without a muzzle after official letters is concerning and irresponsible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teen who is being called ungrateful because he’s not overjoyed his parents bought him a gift they did not discuss.

Let’s find out what other people have to say about this on Reddit.

Short but sensible.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person offers some advice.

The dog is the ultimate loser, says this person.

Finally, here’s another valid solution.

If they won’t follow the rules, at least the security camera will work.