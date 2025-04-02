A Passenger Was Rude To A Flight Attendant In The Airport, So They Made Them Look Foolish

Just so you know…

Sorry ma’am, flight attendants aren’t actually airport employees. “A few days ago I was between flights in the RSW Airport grabbing a cup of coffee. I’m in my flight attendant uniform and I get approached every once in a while and I do my best to be polite and help people out since most airport questions are easily answerable.

Just trying to be helpful!

A woman approached me and asked where the smoking area is. I’m not a smoker and I’ve only been to this airport a few times so I’m not actually sure. Me: “A smoking area? I think I saw one over by the Dunkin Donuts, I’m not sure if there’s one on this side.” Lady: “Way over there? That’s the other side of the airport! Are you sure there’s not one over here?” Mind you, this is fairly small airport, it takes about five minutes to get across the entire terminal. Me : “I’m sorry ma’am, I’ve only been here a few times, actually. I work out of Minneapolis so this airport is pretty foreign to me. Maybe you should ask one of the gate agents or someone working at the coffee shop? ” I try a charming laugh.

Hmmm…

Lady: “But I’m asking you now. Why can’t you be helpful here?” She’s getting frustrated with me. Me: “Again, I don’t actually work here. Us flight attendants don’t actually spend a ton of time at the airports we go to. I don’t know the layout.” My coffee arrives and I ask the barista about smoking areas. Barista: “There’s a smoking area just over there, you can actually see it from where you’re standing, ma’am.” It’s literally fifty feet away. I hadn’t noticed it since I don’t smoke. Things like this usually aren’t on my radar. Me: “Oh it’s right there! Nice! Just for future reference, ma’am, flight attendants aren’t actually airport employees so we’re kind of helpless with things like this. Haha! Have a great day, alright?” I’m trying to be charming.

Some people…

Lady: “Hmmph! Then why did you try to send me all the way to the other side of the ******* planet if it’s right there?! WHATEVER! Learn how to do your job, *******.” She walks to the smoking area in a huff. The barista and I looked at each other in silence for a few seconds before sharing a quick laugh. I swear, I did my best to be helpful even though I didn’t actually work there. Even after explaining this the woman insisted that I worked at the airport. Some people…”

Some people turn into monsters when they step foot in airports…

