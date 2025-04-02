A Rude Grocery Store Customer Thought A Woman Worked There, So She Had To Put Her In Her Place

If you’re not familiar with the “I Don’t Work Here, Lady” page on Reddit, all I can say is that you’re in for a treat…

Because these stories are delightful!

And this one is sure to bring a huge smile to your face.

Dig in now and see what went down!

Dressed inappropriately for a job I don’t have. “Last weekend, it was very warm for this part of the country. I was wearing a tank top and some jean shorts, so I had a lot of skin showing. Nothing indecent, though, just bare arms and legs, and I might have had some cleavage showing. My husband and I were going to have a BBQ for some friends of his, so I went down to the grocery store to pick up a few final items. While I’m looking at the beans, trying to decide how much we need, I feel a tap on my shoulder. I turn around to come face to face with an older lady who was definitely overdressed for the weather.

I ask politely, “May I help you?” and she replies, “Don’t you think you’re dressed appropriately for this job?” I was confused, and so replied, “Well, yes, but I’m not at my job right now.” (I work in a hospital as a lab technician). She scoffed and said, “Well, we’ll see what Dave has to say about this.”

Dave is apparently the manager and a friend of hers, so she races off to find him, and I’m just looking at beans, still trying to figure out how much we need. Just as I put a couple cans into my basket, the lady comes down the aisle, with who I assume is Dave, wearing a manager type apron. She’s pointing at me and saying, “Do you let your employees wear things like that? It’s shameful” Dave looks at me, starts to look at me like he knows me, then shakes his head and tells the lady, “She doesn’t work here.” The lady looks at me and tells Dave, “Of course she works here. I’ve seen her stocking shelves and working at the register. It’s absolutely shameful that you allow her to wear that on the floor.” Dave looks at me, then as if a light bulb went off in his head, takes his walkie talkie and calls for someone named Linda to report to whatever aisle we were on. The lady is still berating him for what I’m wearing (again, nothing wrong with it, just showing a lot of skin for it being such a hot day) when Linda comes into the aisle.

I was shocked, she looked exactly like me when I was back in high school. It was like looking 10 years back in time, and I’m sure for her, she got a glimpse of what she would look like 10 years from now. Linda walks up to us, asking what’s up, and the lady quietly says, “My mistake” and starts to walk back down the aisle, but she has to get a last jab in, so she turns around and tells me, “Do you actually go in public like that? That’s just wrong, tempting men with your nearly naked body.” I’m married, by the way. The only man I have to tempt is my husband and that’s not hard to do. Dave had me and Linda pose together for a picture, he was also astonished at how close we looked to each other.”

Never assume anything, friends!

Or else you might end looking foolish…

