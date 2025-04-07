A Tesla Driver Talked About Why People Shouldn’t Use Touchless Car Washes
by Matthew Gilligan
Are touchless car washes a scam?
Well, according to the TikTokker who posted this video, the answer is YES.
The video showed the woman sitting in a car wash and she wrote on the text overlay, “Taking my car to a drive-thru car wash just once cuz the touchless washes do absolutely nothing.”
I really hope this isn’t true…
Check out the video.
@piscess_princess
Hope my husband doesn’t see this🫠 #carwash #touchlesscarwash #drivethrucarwash #justagirl #cleantok
And here’s what folks said on TikTok.
This person didn’t hold back.
Another TikTok user chimed in.
And one individual shared a story.
A lot of people out there sure do have strong opinions about car washes these days…
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.