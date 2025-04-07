April 7, 2025 at 4:48 am

A Tesla Driver Talked About Why People Shouldn’t Use Touchless Car Washes

by Matthew Gilligan

Are touchless car washes a scam?

Well, according to the TikTokker who posted this video, the answer is YES.

The video showed the woman sitting in a car wash and she wrote on the text overlay, “Taking my car to a drive-thru car wash just once cuz the touchless washes do absolutely nothing.”

I really hope this isn’t true…

Check out the video.

@piscess_princess

Hope my husband doesn’t see this🫠 #carwash #touchlesscarwash #drivethrucarwash #justagirl #cleantok

♬ Terrapin – Clairo

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 6.53.16 PM A Tesla Driver Talked About Why People Shouldnt Use Touchless Car Washes

Another TikTok user chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 6.53.36 PM A Tesla Driver Talked About Why People Shouldnt Use Touchless Car Washes

And one individual shared a story.

Screenshot 2025 03 13 at 6.54.23 PM A Tesla Driver Talked About Why People Shouldnt Use Touchless Car Washes

A lot of people out there sure do have strong opinions about car washes these days…

