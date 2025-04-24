A TikTokker Talked About The One Product That Helped Her Hair Grow Back, But People Are Skeptical

Fact: nobody wants to lose their hair.

And that goes for men and women.

If you find yourself in this situation, you’re gonna want to pay attention to what this woman had to say in a viral TikTok video…because she thinks she might be on to something when it comes to regrowing hair.

She told viewers, “I literally was going bald. You see all that regrowth?”

She then said, “I’m telling y’all, it’s amazing.”

The TikTokker’s secret?

Pumpkin seed oil.

She said, “Days after taking it, you will notice the amount of hair shedding that you’re losing will substantially decrease. The problem with that is your hair will be greasy unless you’re doing that once a week.”

The TikTokker said she’s taking one capsule per day, in case you’re thinking about trying it out for yourself.

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person isn’t buying it.

Another TikTokker issued a warning…

And one viewer spoke up.

It might be worth a shot if you’re getting a little sparse up top…

Or maybe not.

