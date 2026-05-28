May 27, 2026 at 8:45 pm

Dog Meets Family’s New Baby for the Very First Time—Then Gently Tenders His Favorite Toy Monkey as a Welcoming Gift

by Matthew Gilligan

dog with a stuffed animal

TikTok/@shanmckmoran

There’s nothing cuter than when a dog thinks the new family baby is THEIR baby.

A woman named Shannon posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Dudley reacted when he met the new family baby for the first time.

dog with a baby

TikTok/@shanmckmoran

The video showed a man holding a baby.

Dudley smelled the baby and it was clear that this guy was pretty interested in what was going on!

dog with a stuffed animal

TikTok/@shanmckmoran

Dudley walked away and got a stuffed animal.

He then brought it over to show to the baby.

The video’s caption reads, ” Here’s the full clip of Dudley meeting our baby for the first time and showing him his IKEA orangutan.”

Awwwwww.

dog with a stuffed animal

TikTok/@shanmckmoran

Check out the video.

@shanmckmoran

Replying to @jamo Here’s the full clip of Dudley meeting our baby for the first time and showing him his @IKEA orangutan 😭😭

♬ original sound – Black Rabbit Tattoo

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 1.22.12 PM Dog Meets Familys New Baby for the Very First Time—Then Gently Tenders His Favorite Toy Monkey as a Welcoming Gift

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 1.22.24 PM Dog Meets Familys New Baby for the Very First Time—Then Gently Tenders His Favorite Toy Monkey as a Welcoming Gift

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 1.22.41 PM Dog Meets Familys New Baby for the Very First Time—Then Gently Tenders His Favorite Toy Monkey as a Welcoming Gift

What an adorable moment!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

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