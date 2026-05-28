Dog Meets Family’s New Baby for the Very First Time—Then Gently Tenders His Favorite Toy Monkey as a Welcoming Gift

There’s nothing cuter than when a dog thinks the new family baby is THEIR baby.

A woman named Shannon posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how her dog Dudley reacted when he met the new family baby for the first time.

The video showed a man holding a baby.

Dudley smelled the baby and it was clear that this guy was pretty interested in what was going on!

Dudley walked away and got a stuffed animal.

He then brought it over to show to the baby.

The video’s caption reads, ” Here’s the full clip of Dudley meeting our baby for the first time and showing him his IKEA orangutan.”

Awwwwww.

Check out the video.

@shanmckmoran Replying to @jamo Here’s the full clip of Dudley meeting our baby for the first time and showing him his @IKEA orangutan 😭😭 ♬ original sound – Black Rabbit Tattoo

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And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

What an adorable moment!