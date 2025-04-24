April 24, 2025 at 8:47 am

A Traveler Checked Into A Hotel And Found Out That Room Was Already Occupied

I’ve actually had this happen before!

I was a little kid and we were on a family vacation, and my parents, siblings, and I walked into a hotel room…that was already filled with other peoples’ luggage.

Doh!

They weren’t there, thankfully, but it was still pretty concerning that the hotel staff clearly wasn’t on top of things.

In this viral TikTok video, a woman named Marissa showed viewers what happened when she had a similar experience.

The text overlay on Marissa’s video reads, “Holiday Inn checked me into a taken room.”

She said as she recorded the strangers in the room, “Guys, I just got to my room. Guess who’s in my room? They gave them my room. Cause I heard you guys’ voices and I’m like, huh?”

The family Marissa walked in on seemed to think the whole situation was pretty funny and they all got along fine, considering the situation.

Well, at least it didn’t get ugly!

Check out the video.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person nailed it.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

Well, at least these folks were nice about it!

It could have gotten ugly in there.

Categories: STORIES
