A Waitress Shared What She Does When She Gets Cash Tips And It’s Exactly What You’d Expect

three photos of a POS screen

Are restaurant servers supposed to report the cash tips they get?

You’ll hear a lot of conflicting information out there in regard to this topic, but the server who posted the viral TikTok video you’re about to see left no doubt about where she stands on this issue.

point of sale screen

The brief showed the waitress repeatedly pushing the “0” button on the Point of Sale system when it came to her reporting how much cash tip money to report.

woman pushing a button on a point of sale screen

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Even if there is no tax on tips.”

woman pushing zero button on a point of sale screen

Here’s the video.

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This individual chimed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Let’s hope the IRS doesn’t catch on to this!

They probably don’t have time to chase down wait staff, though.

