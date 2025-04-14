A Woman Rescued Stray Kittens And Reached Out For Help, But She Ended Up With A Surprise Bill From A Rescue Clinic She Never Agreed To

Acts of kindness should never come with a price tag, especially when it comes to helping animals in need.

When one woman reached out for help after getting two stray kittens out of the blistering Arizona heat, she was blindsided by an unexpected bill and a rescuer who seemed to have nefarious intentions.

WIBTA If I refused to pay a cat rescue for fixing my foster cats? Personally, I felt I was scammed by a rescue, which is a statement I never thought I’d make. Usually, I regard a rescue as a very honorable and respectable organization that only intends on helping.

But it turns out, they didn’t live up to this reputation.

However, I ran into a particularly unfriendly rescue helper who responded to a post I had made requesting help with two kittens I had rescued from outside. (In AZ, where temps get up to about 120 degrees.) I had mentioned in the post that I am a young mom who just bought my house and cannot afford to spay/neuter them. I asked if there was anybody out there who could help me help them to please reach out.

The rescuer reached out and agreed to help out.

She contacted me, asked me to explain why I felt that I needed the help, and then proceeded to ask me to bring the kittens for the procedure. I thanked her profusely, and she never once mentioned requiring that I pay her back.

She also blew up my phone the day of the procedure, telling me I must call her back NOW or else she would not see the kittens, even though I had sent her a text message the night before letting her know that I would be there.

Now that the kittens have found a new home, she sent me an invoice saying that I owe her $120 for the spay/neuter.

She charged me more for the male kitten than the quote I got at a local clinic.

I would have definitely declined her offer for “help” had I known she would charge me — and at this price. So, WIBTA for ignoring her texts or reaching out to tell her I didn’t agree to pay her back at this price?

What was meant to be an act of kindness for these animals turned out to be a trap from a bad actor.

It’s a good reminder for all of us that not all offers are as generous as they appear.

