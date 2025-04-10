Absentee Housemate Stopped Paying Half The Bills, And The Roommate Who Is Still Home Wonders If She Should Ask Her Roommate To Pay

What is fair and what is not? That’s always a tricky question when it comes to the nuances of living situations.

WIBTA if I ask my housemate to pay the last month’s bills? Hi, I’m not sure if this is the right place to post but I could do with an outer perspective’s judgement. My housemate is moving out in a month. She doesn’t really even live here anymore, she’s staying pretty much exclusively at her partner’s place.

I’m in charge of the bills and I’ve noticed that she’s only sent me rent, not bills for the month. I get that she’s not here, but there’s still standard charges that need to be paid, even if she’s not there and it seems unfair that she’s decided not to pay, even though it’s within her responsibility.

It was a rocky fallout so I don’t really want to contact her, but it just feels unfair. I also don’t want to see her, so I’m staying with my folks until then, but that’s my choice, so obviously I’m still paying my share of bills. There is a possibility that she’s just forgotten.

What do you guys think? WIBTA if I ask her to pay her share of bills while she technically lives here, even though she’s not staying at the house?

One person says, a deal is a deal.

Another person says, a deal is a deal like, legally. But you can always prorate.

Someone else points out you don’t get rent or utility rebates for vacation, soooo?

This person sites the almighty Court TV.

And here’s a suggestion for a conversational template.

You don’t get to skip out on rent and utilities just because you’re not home.

