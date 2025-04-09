Woman Broke Free From A Toxic Relationship, But Then She Spammed Her Ex’s New Girlfriend As A Way To Get Revenge

Toxic relationships can ruin the sanity of a loving person.

This woman endured a year of emotional manipulation and threats before finally breaking free.

Later, she discovered her ex had betrayed his own family in the worst way possible, so she found a way to make life just a little harder for him and his new girlfriend.

Read the story below to find out what she did.

Sabotaging an ex’s girlfriend through email spam I had the worst, most controlling boyfriend ever. A year of dating and him screaming at me, as well as saying he would kill himself if we broke up. Then, I finally got out.

This woman learned that her ex slept with another woman.

A couple of months later, I learned that he had slept with his little brother’s fiancé. He did this while living with them rent-free. She also once answered my ex’s phone when I was feeling hopeless and dejected by him to tell me I was being annoying.

She kept tabs on them and got the other woman’s email address.

So, I kept tabs on them. The girl is all sunshine and rainbows with him acting like she didn’t get on with her fiancés brother in their bed. I realized she had Etsy and Facebook shops with her items sold on there. Her email was also on full display.

She signed her up to different websites.

When I’m bored, I sign it up for spam emails, STD emails, and insurance quotes. I also found an email site that sends thousands of emails in an hour (allegedly). I noticed her shop is on a “short break” and I can’t help but smirk thinking it worked. And the revenge is getting served cold to her and, in turn, my ex.

She also probably has no idea who’s signing her up, so it’s anonymous revenge.

Never underestimate the creativity of an annoyed ex-girlfriend.

