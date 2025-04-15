An Old Woman Asked Them To Wait For Another Elevator With Their Two Dogs, But They Didn’t See Why They Should Wait

If you’re gonna live in a dog-friendly building, you should probably be cool with, you know, seeing dogs around on a regular basis.

AITA for taking my two dogs on my building’s elevator? “This happened this morning and I wanted to know what you all thought. I’ll start by saying that I live in a dog-friendly building in NYC. The building has been dog-friendly for at least 40 years, although I only moved in 3 years ago. I have two small (7 lb and 13 lb) senior dogs. We had finished our morning walk and were waiting for the elevator at the first floor. The elevator picked a passenger up in the basement and then stopped at the first floor, where I began getting on with my dogs. I saw that the older woman already on was one that I had seen around before. I suspected that she wasn’t a dog-person since I’d never seen her pet any, but had no reason to believe she had a phobia since a) dogs are frequently coming and going and b) she chose to live in a dog-friendly apartment building, when ones that prohibit dogs are actually easier to find. By some vagaries of our schedules, we never rode the elevator together before.

When the woman saw I had two dogs she asked “Can you wait for the next one? I don’t like riding the elevator with dogs.” I said, “No, sorry, I need to get to work, but I’ll pick them up and hold them.” She then began scolding/berating me for being “rude” and “disrespecting her age” and saying that she had been on the elevator first and that I had no right to get on if she didn’t want me to.

I was pretty irritated and commented that I didn’t understand why she chose to live in a dog-friendly building if she was so anti-dog, and that the elevator was a public space. She then went on to say “I’m not scared of dogs, but I have feelings about them.” To which I replied “Great, if you’re not scared of them, we don’t have a problem.” She then continued to tell me she couldn’t believe how awful I was and that she’s never had a neighbor like me. My thought is that not liking dogs in a dog-friendly building is a “you problem.” I don’t like riding the elevator with crotchety people, but it doesn’t give me the right to tell them to wait for the next one. So what do you think? AITA for not waiting for the next elevator?”

