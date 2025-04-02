An Old Woman Mistook A Robber For A Store Employee, So He Helped Her Check Out And Pay For Her Items

Folks…this is the Reddit story you’ve been waiting for…

Because it has it all!

Humor, danger, intrigue, wholesomeness, you name it!

Dig in now and see what happened!

Old lady mistakes mugger as employee. “I work for a convenience store that has a strict “always comply with muggers” policy, I think because it’s cheaper for them to deal with losing whatever’s in the register than fighting a suit from an employee hurt defending it.

Sure, have at it!

I’ve worked here off and on for the last 5 years and I’ve been in the store for six robberies. They’re usually pretty straightforward. Guy comes in, “give me the money” we do, they leave, we call the cops, the cops don’t do anything. We have cameras but this neighborhood has such bigger problems they never follow up on petty theft. One of those times, though, the kid didn’t wear a mask. Just a hoodie. Comes in with the hood up, young kid, couldn’t have been more than 18-20. He paces around for a while, I guess trying to get his nerve up. I figured he was an underaged kid trying to work up the courage to buy some beer at first. It was really early in the morning and we were the only people in the store. He approaches the register and says he has a gun (doesn’t pull it out, was probably bluffing) and that he won’t use it if I just give him money. Talking all tough about “don’t try anything today, I’m not the one” etc. I pop open the register and he jumps behind the counter to take the money out.

They had an unexpected visitor.

As he’s doing this, an old woman comes in. Now I was getting really nervous because I didn’t want the old lady to be in a dangerous situation, but before I could react… she recognizes the kid. She runs up to him and goes “OHHH NOAH! HELLO DEAR! HOW ARE YOU!” And the kid just freezes behind the counter, hands full of cash.

LOL.

She’s older and I guess deaf so she’s shouting. “I DIDN’T REALIZE YOU’D GOTTEN A JOB. GOOD FOR YOU DEAR. YOU KNOW I JUST SAW YOUR MAMA THE OTHER DAY AND SHE DIDN’T MENTION IT!” He’s like “No, I don’t—“ But she isn’t listening. “YOUR MAMA NEVER TELLS ME ANYTHING!” “I don’t work—“ “DON’T INTERRUPT ME HUN. ANYWAYS, YOUR MAMA NEVER TELLS ME ANYTHING.” And she’s just chattering on, and she starts shopping. I’m just standing there frozen, waiting to see how this plays out, with the guy still behind the register with me. The kid was almost a foot taller than me, and I didn’t want to get into an altercation if I could help it. She goes through and she’s shopping and she goes “NOAH, HUN, COULD YOU HELP ME REACH THIS PLEASE?” And he’s like “I don’t—“ and she’s like “WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO MAKE ME BEG HERE?” So he goes over and starts helping her get things from high shelves.

This sounds like a movie!

She’s like “IS THIS REALLY THE BEST PRICE YOU’VE GOT FOR THIS?” And he’s like “Uh… yah.” While he’s doing this I call the cops. I think he knows I must’ve been doing that because he’s beyond antsy. At one point he tried to bail but she was like “HOLD ON, DON’T CLOCK OUT YET, I’LL JUST BE A MINUTE. I WANT TO SEE YOU AT WORK! THIS IS SO EXCITING. YOU’RE ALL GROWN UP.” So he’s standing there awkward and panicked, trying to make a decision. Eventually she goes to check out, and I scan her items, keeping an eye on him. She goes “OH NO, CAN NOAH CHECK ME OUT? HE’S MY FRIEND’S SON. I DIDN’T KNOW I WAS VISITING HIM AT WORK! THIS IS SO EXCITING.” Wanting to keep things cool until she was out of the store on the off chance the kid did have a weapon of some kind or wasn’t stable, I just stepped aside and let him check her out.

Wow!

He didn’t really know how to use the scanner or anything but he got through it. She leaves. Once she’s walked out, he runs out of the store and jumps into a car (he didn’t get any money from us.) It was another 20 minutes before the cops got there so it wouldn’t have mattered either way. But that was the most memorable robbery for me, as robberies go. Not sure if this story fits this sub but when I saw the sub I had to share this one. I mean, he technically was working, kind of. Just not for us, haha.”

Take a look at what folks said on Reddit.

This reader weighed in.

Another Reddit user was impressed.

This Reddit user chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user has an idea…

This story is a wild ride!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.