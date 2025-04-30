Annoying Mother Ruined A Farewell Surprise Over A Random Issue In The House, So Her Daughter Ended Up Cancelling The Planned Surprise

Sometimes moms can get really harsh with their words without realizing the impact it might have on their kids.

AITA for canceling my mom’s surprise farewell dinner because she called me messy? My mom (59F) and I (27F) have been “living together” for the past 10 months. I say “living together” because I’m only home 2–3 days a week—I usually stay at work or with my boyfriend.

She moved with me to Europe from Latin America. It was hard for her to adjust at first, but she’s active and has built a little community here. She’s retired and brought some savings to live and travel, and when she moved in, I started covering rent and bills. I’m lucky to have a good job and was okay with supporting her. We don’t have the best relationship. I felt free for the first time when I moved out at 20. But I still wanted to be there for her.

We share my room (I have roommates), and she’s been living with me while we handled some long paperwork processes. Now she’s going back to our home country, so I planned a surprise Apericena (small dinner party) at a restaurant with family and friends. The idea was to tell her we were going shopping so she wouldn’t suspect anything.

I was getting ready and, to be fair, I can be messy when picking an outfit—I lay clothes everywhere. I eventually picked something, did my makeup, and suggested we leave early to take pictures at the park since the flowers are blooming. Suddenly she said we couldn’t leave because I had to clean up. I told her I’d do it when we got back, but she insisted: “You always say that and never do it. You’re arrogant and disrespectful. I can’t talk to you.” I offered to clean right then, but she kept going, calling me stuck-up—maybe just because I was dressed nicely? It hurt. A lot. I started crying.

It brought back bad memories from how she treated me growing up. I called my boyfriend and cousin because I was so upset. Then I told her: “You have no right to talk to me like that. I never disrespect you. That ‘stuck-up’ daughter of yours planned something really nice for you today. And now you’re making me feel ashamed when I’ve spent so much time and money.” She responded: “I’m not going.”

I was furious. I canceled everything. Fifteen minutes later, she came back and said, “Let’s go.” But I was emotionally done. I told her, “No. It’s canceled,” and left to see my boyfriend.

It’s been a day. We’re not talking. I’ve gotten mixed opinions. Part of me feels guilty—this was supposed to be a good memory for both of us. But I also feel really hurt. So… AITA for canceling the dinner?

