Apple Customer Was Using Her MacBook Pro With No Issues, Then One Day It Just Turned Off Forever

by Ben Auxier

A dead MacBook Pro

Mac laptops have never been cheap.

In fact, hardware-for-hardware, they’re often the most expensive option on the market.

But at least they’re reliable, right?

Well, not always. Just look at this video from TikTok user @monkeyandlucy:

A dead MacBook Pro

“Me bc my MacBook suddenly turned off one day and hasn’t turned back on since,” reads the caption.

A dead MacBook Pro

She tries pressing the power button, then wiggling around at the track pad.

A dead MacBook Pro

But no matter what she does, it’s just a black screen.

currently needing cheap and reliable computer recs before I go to college!! #plzhelp #macbook #apple #college #computer #laptop #broken #fyp #foryoupage

Some suggested it was a pretty simple mistake…

2025 03 22 23 02 04 Apple Customer Was Using Her MacBook Pro With No Issues, Then One Day It Just Turned Off Forever

Others have seen spontaneous remission.

2025 03 22 23 02 29 Apple Customer Was Using Her MacBook Pro With No Issues, Then One Day It Just Turned Off Forever

There are hard reset options to look into.

2025 03 22 23 02 56 Apple Customer Was Using Her MacBook Pro With No Issues, Then One Day It Just Turned Off Forever

Or maybe it’s the “mothership board.”

2025 03 22 23 03 15 Apple Customer Was Using Her MacBook Pro With No Issues, Then One Day It Just Turned Off Forever

Remember, always check what your warranty is, how long it lasts, and what it covers.

