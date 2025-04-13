Apple Customer Was Using Her MacBook Pro With No Issues, Then One Day It Just Turned Off Forever

Mac laptops have never been cheap.

In fact, hardware-for-hardware, they’re often the most expensive option on the market.

But at least they’re reliable, right?

Well, not always. Just look at this video from TikTok user @monkeyandlucy:

“Me bc my MacBook suddenly turned off one day and hasn’t turned back on since,” reads the caption.

She tries pressing the power button, then wiggling around at the track pad.

But no matter what she does, it’s just a black screen.

Some suggested it was a pretty simple mistake…

Others have seen spontaneous remission.

There are hard reset options to look into.

Or maybe it’s the “mothership board.”

Remember, always check what your warranty is, how long it lasts, and what it covers.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.